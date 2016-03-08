Exclusive: Bakayoko not going back to Chelsea in January – agent
17 October at 17:25Federico Pastorello, the intermediary of Bakayoko’s loan move to AC Milan, has denied that the Frenchman is going to return to Chelsea in the January transfer window.
According to a previous report, Bakayoko could return to Chelsea in the January transfer window as his performances with the club have not fully convinced Gennaro Gattuso about his qualities. Pastorello, however, reveal that the former Monaco star is not going to leave AC Milan anytime before the end of the season: “Bakayoko is happy at AC Milan and the club is happy with what he is doing”, Pastorello told Calciomercato.com’s Daniele Longo.
“We knew he would take time to adapt, but everybody believes that he will help the team during the season. Any speculation about his return to Chelsea is simply untrue.”
AC Milan have a € 40 million option to make the player’s move permanent at the end of the season.
