As learned by calciomercato.com , Verratti is eager to start a new adventure after spending six years in France with PSG. Furthermore, his meeting with new manager Tuchel wasn't the best and this has further sparked the ideas of leaving this summer.

For Verratti, there are several possible destinations, although Serie A and La Liga are said to be the favourites. Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid are both interested. In fact, Raiola has already offered his client to the two Spanish closed, although the door is more or less closed for now.

In Premier League, Man Utd are interested, although their interest has cooled lately. Furthermore, Verratti is not keen on playing in the Premier League. With PSG, there will be no easy negotiations, as they will evaluate offers on their terms.