Exclusive: Barcelona keeping tabs on Leao; AC Milan's stance

Rafael Leao has already convinced the Rossoneri faithful, arriving from Lille this summer for a fee of €28m. In fact, he's performed really well at the start of the season and Milan believe that they have a champion on their hands.

As a result of this, the Portuguese striker has attracted interest in Europe, and Barcelona are one of the teams that are keeping tabs on the youngster. Furthermore, Leao is also ready to become a client of the super-agent Jorge Mendes, which has fueled the rumours.

However, as revealed by Calciomercato.com's Daniele Longo , the Rossoneri have no intention of selling the striker. They believe that he can be the game-changer that the team needs to turn things around, while it would also contradict their project of focusing on young players.

Against Lecce, Leao could start in the centre rather than the left flank, which the new manager Stefano Pioli believes will enhance his qualities. Therefore, it will be a battle with Kris Piatek for a starting spot.