14 October at 12:15Calciomercato exclusively understand that Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella is keen on a move to Inter Milan and would say 'yes' to a switch to the nerazzurri.
Barella has increasingly become one of the hottest properties in Italian football and is also one of the most wanted youngsters in the country. The 21-year-old's club form this season has seen him earn a call-up from the National side and he made his debut for the Azzurri during Italy's recent 1-1 draw against Ukraine.
Our transfer expert Fabrizio Romano understands that Nicolo Barella would be keen on a move to Inter, who have the midfielder in their list of priorities for next summer.
Barella's agent Alessandro Beltrami has already fielded enquiries from a lot of clubs, including Roma, Napoli, AC Milan and Juventus. But the feedback Inter have received has been positive and Barella would say 'yes' to a contract that Inter offer him till the summer of 2024.
Barella's friendship and admiration for Radja Nainggolan, who also has Beltrami as his agent, is said to be a key motivational factor in this and Inter are keen.
While Juventus' attempts have gone stale over the past few months, Roma have been satisfied with having Bryan Cristante and Lorenzo Pellegrini. AC Milan did try signing Barella this past summer and can come back for him, but Napoli too are closely behind.
By Fabrizio Romano (Translated by Kaus_Pandey17)
