Exclusive: Boban waiting for FIFA approval to join AC Milan, transfer request revealed
10 June at 12:10Zvonimir Boban has decided to join Italian Serie A giants AC Milan as the new sporting director and he is waiting for approval from his current employers FIFA, sources have told Calciomercato.com.
The 50-year-old is currently working as the Deputy Secretary General at the world’s football governing body, but has his heart set in coming back and joining his former club Milan where he has spent 10 years from 1991 to 2001.
It is believed that FIFA President Gianni Infantino is a big admirer of Boban and wants him to continue in his role. However, Milan remains hopeful that the former Croatia midfielder will be released by FIFA in the coming days.
Boban will join Paolo Maldini at the club and he has already cleared his vision about how he wants to take Milan forward in the coming days. The former Croatia star has already spoken with his ex-team-mate Maldini telling him that wants to invest heavily in the young players with high potential whereas he also wants to invest in few players who are ‘ready’ to represent the club and take it forward from there.
In addition to that, Boban only wants one big sale in the summer and another key aspect of the former Celta Vigo midfielder’s plan is to retain key players like Alessio Romagnoli and Krzysztof Piatek and build the team around them.
Boban wants to build Milan based on a philosophy and identity and wants to make sure that the club use its resources well within Financial Fair Play rules.
Fabrizio Romano
