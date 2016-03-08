Juventus and Milan continue to work on the Bonucci negotiations non-stop, with both sides looking to close the deal soon, although their demands are a bit different.

As learned by Calciomercato.com's Fabrizio Romano , once Max Allegri found out about Bonucci's desire to re-join the club, he immediately made a move for the defender. In other words, Allegri endorsed the operation, although this may not be enough.

AC Milan continue to ask for Mattia Caldara in return for Bonucci, as they want the youngster at all costs. However, Juventus value the former Atalanta man a bit more than Bonucci, which is causing difficulties in what the swap deal will entail.

Furthermore, Juventus would prefer to include Gonzalo Higuain in the deal, who's been on the market for a few weeks. However, during the night Milan confirmed their desire to rather sign a younger striker than Higuain.

Today (Wednesday), new contacts between parties are on the agenda. The protagonists of the negotiations are all in Milan and will remain there for a while. Milan have seemingly already made up their mind: they want to close the deal with Bonucci and Caldara in a straight swap, while evaluating Higuain at a later occasion.