Exclusive: Bordeaux open to allowing Arsenal target leave on initial loan
16 June at 11:55CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that French side Bordeaux are open to allowing Malcom leave on an intial loan, with Inter willing to accept the proposal.
Malcom has become one of the most wanted youngsters in Europe, thanks to his performances for Bordeaux this past season. The Brazilian appeared 35 times for the club in the Ligue 1 last season, scoring as many as 12 times and assisting seven times too.
CalcioMercato's Fabrizio Romano can inform that Bordeaux are open to the idea of letting Malcom leave on an initial loan basis.
In the recent hours, Bordeaux have made it clear that Inter can look to move forward with a loan deal for the player, with an option of signing him on a permanent basis later.
Bordeaux have assessed the fee that Inter will be willing to offer to sign the player permanently either this summer or after a possible loan deal ends. The nerazzurri have offered a fee of about 40 million euros.
A final agreement about the deal is yet to be struck, but Inter can look to go forward with a loan deal this summer and then the player can sign a permanent deal at the San Siro till the summer of 2023.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
