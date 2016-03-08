Exclusive: Bordeaux wait for Inter to complete Malcom deal
14 July at 09:15The agent of Arsenal and Tottenham target Malcom has hinted about the Brazilian's move to Inter Milan this summer.
Malcom has become one of the most wanted youngsters in Europe this summer after his performances for Bordeaux last season. He appeared 35 times in the Ligue 1 last season, scoring 12 times and assisting seven times.
Malcom's agent Fernando Garcia recently responded to a fan's query on the social media about Inter. He replied: "We are waiting for Inter."
CalcioMercato understand that a basic agreement with Bordeaux has been reached, but Inter are currently failing to comply to some of the French club's demands, accepting which will send Malcom to Inter.
The nerazzurri have Financial Fair Play issues to sort out before completing the deal and Garcia's comments suggest that Bordeaux are waiting for Inter to sort it out, with Malcom really intent on signing for the San Siro based side.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments