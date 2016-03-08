Exclusive: Buffon has decided to join PSG, the details
19 June at 10:35The phase of reflection and thought is about to come to an end. It seems that Gianluigi Buffon finally has taken a decision regarding his move to PSG, heading towards a new adventure in his career.
In fact, as learned by Calciomercato.com's Fabrizio Romano, Buffon will say yes to the contract offer by the French side, despite the rumours suggesting that PSG could go for other goalkeepers. In the coming weeks, he's expected to arrive in Paris to complete the transfer.
Buffon gave the positive signals to PSG in the last hours, and he will sign a two-year contract with the Ligue 1 giants. There is already a meeting scheduled between Buffon and his entourage to complete the details, making sure everything's correct.
The only thing missing is Buffon's signature, which will see him the Champions League contenders, which is something the Italian always has wanted to win.
