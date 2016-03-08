Exclusive: Callejon set to be handed new Napoli contract
05 April at 21:35Serie A giants Napoli are set to hand a new contract to Jose Callejon in a meeting, Calciomercato exclusively understand.
The Spaniard has been a very important player for the partenopei since the last four seasons and was key under Maurizio Sarri. This season, the winger has appeared 26 times in the league, scoring thrice and assisting eight times.
We exclusively understand that Callejon is close to signing a new Napoli deal, with all parties convinced to keep the player at the Stadio San Paolo.
A meeting is scheduled to happen very soon involving the club and the agent of the player, whose deal currently expires in the summer of 2020.
Carlo Ancelotti is keen on keeping the winger at the club and feels that he is a very important part of the side. He has won the player over, who wants to stay at the club for longer.
Go to comments