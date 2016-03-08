Exclusive: Callejon set to be handed new Napoli contract

05 April at 21:35
Serie A giants Napoli are set to hand a new contract to Jose Callejon in a meeting, Calciomercato exclusively understand.

The Spaniard has been a very important player for the partenopei since the last four seasons and was key under Maurizio Sarri. This season, the winger has appeared 26 times in the league, scoring thrice and assisting eight times.

We exclusively understand that Callejon is close to signing a new Napoli deal, with all parties convinced to keep the player at the Stadio San Paolo.

A meeting is scheduled to happen very soon involving the club and the agent of the player, whose deal currently expires in the summer of 2020.

Carlo Ancelotti is keen on keeping the winger at the club and feels that he is a very important part of the side. He has won the player over, who wants to stay at the club for longer.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.