Exclusive: Candreva considering Inter Milan exit
07 August at 15:45Calciomercato exclusively understand that Inter Milan winger Antonio Candreva is close to a nerazzurri exit this summer, with Monaco interested in signing him.
We have previously reported Inter had rejected Manchester United's attempts to sell Juan Mata to them as they want to sign former Lazio star Keita Balde this summer.
We understand that Inter will offer Monaco Antonio Candreva in a swap deal to acquire Keita's services, as they want to sign a winger this summer.
Candreva will have to make a decision about his future soon, but has little time to do the same. The Italian is expected to hold talks with Luciano Spalletti to determine his future after the arrival of Matteo Politano this summer.
The winger is considering a Monaco move as he believes that he won't be a regular at Inter anymore.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
