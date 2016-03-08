Inter have something else cooking in case they are unable to

Fabrizio Romano exclusively reveals for calciomercato.com that, if the Croatian doesn’t arrive - a scenario that is still regarded as very likely - then the Nerazzurri have a trick up their sleeve: a swap involving Antonio Candreva and Keita Balde!

The Senegalese star looked good when he was on the pitch for Monaco last season, and Inter have been conducting ultra-secret negotiations designed to swap the two former Lazio stars.

The two deals don’t necessarily exclude one another: even better, Keita has already agreed to move to Inter, while Candreva has earned a bad reputation at the San Siro for missing many crosses and struggling to get his name on the scoresheet.

Inter want a swap loan deal, however, something Monaco have yet to agree to. Moreover, they are ready to go for the 23-year-old if Candreva doesn’t leave anyway.

Balde scored eight goals and made five assists in Ligue 1 action last season, but started only 19 games in league action for the Louis II side.

Luciano Spalletti is known for wanting Balde, and of considering him to be a key contributor.



Fabrizio Romano, adapted by @EdoDalmonte