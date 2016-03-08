Exclusive: Chelsea and Arsenal target offered to Juve, the details
13 June at 11:35Juventus have been offered a chance to sign Alexsandar Golovin, Calciomercato.com can exclusively confirm.
The Russian midfielder will be one of the stars of his national team during the World Cup and Juventus have not ruled out the possibility of signing him.
Contacts between the two clubs have already begun and are currently carried out by intermediaries.
The player has been offered to many top European clubs as well and according to reports in England Chelsea and Arsenal are also interested in signing him.
Juve’s CEO Beppe Marotta confirmed yesterday that Golovin is a player that Juventus are following and our very own Nicola Balice claims the Old Lady is interested in signing the player although the bianconeri are in no rush to close a deal.
A new agreement between the two clubs will take place soon whilst Juve will keep monitoring Golovin for the entire duration of the World Cup that begins tomorrow.
