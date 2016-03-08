Exclusive: Chelsea contact Higuain entourage
29 June at 16:35CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Premier League giants Chelsea have made contact with Gonzalo Higuain's entourage and he is a top priority this summer.
Higuain arrived at the bianconeri from Napoli in the summer of 2016 for a fee of about 90 million euros. Since his arrival, the Argentine has become one of the club's most important players and found the back of the net 16 times last season.
CalcioMercato understand that Chelsea have already contacted Higuain's entourage this summer and they see the Argentine as a real priority, with Maurizio Sarri set to take charge.
Roman Abramovich has made the player's entourage clear that he is their top priority and while Juventus are willing to let the player leave, Chelsea's first offer is expected to be in the region of 50 million euros, which is far less than what the Old Lady want.
There has been talk of a swap deal involving Mauro Icardi, with Inter willing to consider a swap if the offer arrives.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments