Exclusive: Chelsea contact Juve in attempt to lower Higuain fee

In fact, as learned by Calciomercato.com , the Blues have already initiated contacts with the Bianconeri to try and lower the buy-out option. The deal in place has a buy-out option set at €36m, as well as a possibility to extend the loan for another season by paying €18m.

However, none of these alternatives are good enough for Chelsea, who aren't willing to go any higher than €30m when it comes to redeeming the player. Juventus, on the other hand, are not willing to go any lower as that would mean a loss on Higuain, as the initial fee was already the minimum.

Higuain hasn't exactly had the best of starts to his Chelsea adventure, as the team is very much struggling in the league. In addition to this, his new club doesn't seem willing to pay the clause agreed upon with Juventus in January.