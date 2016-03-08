Exclusive: Chelsea forward offered to AC Milan; the Rossoneri's stance

According to Calciomercato.com's Fabrizio Romano , in his latest video tonight, the Rossoneri have also been offered Chelsea's Giroud. The Frenchman is behind Abraham and Batshuayi in the pecking order, meaning he hasn't had much space so far this season.

Therefore, he wants to leave the Blues in January as the Euros will take place next summer, and he will need to be match fit. However, just like the Inter hypothesis, a move to Milan seems unlikely for the time being, simply because they have other priorities.

As mentioned, Ibrahimovic is the player that the Rossoneri want, in talks with Mino Raiola to make it happen. Furthermore, Giroud wants a two-year contract in addition to a very high salary. In the coming days, we should know more about the Ibrahimovic situation.

Ibrahimovic, Ibrahimovic and only Ibrahimovic. The Swedish international remains the absolute priority for AC Milan, who have struggled overall at the start of the season, but especially in the attack. January, therefore, will be their big chance to try and turn things around.