Exclusive: Chelsea make approach to sign Miralem Pjanic
29 July at 11:55Calciomercato exclusively understand that Premier League giants Chelsea have approached to sign Miralem Pjanic over the last few days.
We have earlier reported that while Pjanic in intent on a Juventus stay and is happy with the club, his new agent Fali Ramadani is looking to move him away from the bianconeri this summer, with Chelsea, Manchester City and Barcelona interested in him.
Calciomercato's transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano reports that Chelsea have approached Pjanic over the last few days, but the player is not willing to leave Juventus at this point.
Maurizio Sarri feels that Pjanic would be perfect for his system alongside N'Golo Kante, but the Blues have not reached any agreement with Juventus to sign the Bosnian.
Pjanic is aware of a new contract offer that Juventus have prepared for him and he is very much willing to sign it, but his agent has made it clear that a big offer could still lure him away from the bianconeri.
The club wants 100 million euros to let Pjanic leave and Manchester City are also expected to make an offer soon.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments