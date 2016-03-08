Exclusive: Chelsea receive boost in signing Juve star for €55m
11 July at 19:20Juventus star striker Gonzalo Higuain is for sale, as per the information gathered by Calciomercato.com.
The Turin club have completed the signing of one of the best players in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid for a transfer fee of 100 million euros plus bonus. After the arrival of the former Manchester United star at the Allianz Stadium, Gonzalo Higuain is no longer the main player to lead Juventus.
As per the information gathered by Calciomercato.com, Gonzalo Higuain is no longer untouchable with the Old Lady. In fact, it is quite the opposite and thus Juventus are looking to offload in the summer transfer window.
Gonzalo Higuain did not receive the news from Juventus that they are planning to sell the Argentine professional player in the summer transfer window. The English Premier League Chelsea are believed to be looking at the option of signing the former Real Madrid striker.
Higuain will be sold for 54 to 55 million euros in the summer transfer window.
