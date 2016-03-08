Exclusive: Chelsea star is Juve's first choice to replace Pjanic
23 July at 13:15Calciomercato exclusively understand that Chelsea star N'Golo Kante is Juventus' first choice to replace Miralem Pjanic, if the Bosnian midfielder leaves this summer.
We reported some days ago that Pjanic's new agent Fali Ramadani is pushing the player towards an Old Lady exit, with the trio of Manchester City, Chelsea and Barcelona already having made initial approaches to sign him.
We can exclusively report that Kante is Juve's first choice to replace Pjanic, with the former Roma playmaker willing to stay and put pen to paper on a new contract this summer.
It is said that Kante will not be willing to leave Chelsea this summer, the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in acquiring his services apart from the bianconeri.
Chelsea will not accept offers below 80 million euros.
