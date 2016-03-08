Exclusive: Conte set for talks with Icardi as Dzeko deal nears
02 June at 15:35With Inter Milan close to an agreement for Edin Dzeko, Antonio Conte is set to inform Mauro Icardi about the club's plans to sell him, Calciomercato exclusively understand.
Icardi's relationship with Inter has gone down the drain over the last few months, as he was stripped off captaincy and kept away from the squad for a good amount of time.
We understand that Conte will talk to Icardi in the coming few days and will let the Argentine know that the club will let the striker leave this summer. Beppe Marotta also agrees with the decision.
Inter have already identified a replacement in Dzeko, who has an agreement with the nerazzurri already. But Inter are yet to agree terms with Roma over a potential transfer.
There will be progress in that regard next week. The giallorossi will demand for a fee of around 20 million euros and
