Exclusive: Coutinho offered to Juventus for the summer - all the details

Philippe Coutinho is ready to return to the market for next summer. Just a few months ago, he was an idea for Juventus, but eventually ended up joining Bayern Munich. However, as Mundo Deportivo reports ( via Calciomercato.com ), the Germans don't intend to trigger the €120m clause in June.



Therefore, Therefore, as we have learned , Coutinho's entourage is looking around ahead of the summer in case Bayern decide not to negotiate with the Catalan side. Once again, the Brazilian will be offered to Juventus, along with PSG, Arsenal and Liverpool.

The transfer fee could land at around €80-90m, as his price tag hasn't exactly increased since he left Liverpool. Juventus will evaluate the opportunity as they are looking for a midfielder, although it could be too much money.



Furthermore, the Premier League remains Coutinho's preference. Meanwhile, he will still be offered to Juve, which means you simply can't rule it out just yet.