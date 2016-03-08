Exclusive: Crucial next 48 hours in Modric's future
11 August at 09:15Calciomercato understand that the next 48 hours will be crucial in deciding the future of Luka Modric, who is inclined towards a Real Madrid exit this summer.
We reported yesterday that Modric has asked to leave Real Madrid and has made it clear to Florentino Perez that he wants to join Inter Milan. While Perez will be looking to offer him a new, improved contract, Modric wants the Spaniard to respect a gentleman's agreement that was signed between him and the club not long ago about the Croatian being free to leave when he wants to.
We now understand that the next 48 hours will be crucial and decisive, when it comes to Modric's future, as the prominent members of the Inter management are currently in Madrid.
Inter play Atletico Madrid in a friendly tomorrow, but the likes of Steven Zhang, Piero Ausilio and other members of the management will be in Madrid for some days after the game to thrash out a deal for Modric. They are currently waiting for a reply from Florentino Perez about whether he will allow Modric to leave or not.
Marca have stated earlier today that Modric agreed terms on a fresh deal, but we can state that he is intent on moving to Inter and has not agreed any terms over a possible new deal. The Los Blancos are set to hold crisis talks about the player's future and about a new contract in the next 48 hours.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
