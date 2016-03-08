Exclusive: Modric tells Perez he wants Inter move
10 August at 10:15Calciomercato's transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively understands that Real Madrid midfielder has asked to leave the club and has made it clear that he wants to join Inter Milan this summer.
It was previously reported by us that Modric is seriously considering leaving the Los Blancos and we can now report that he has made it clear to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez that he wants to depart for Inter Milan this summer.
While Perez is still confident that he will be able to appease Modric by handing him a new and improved contract, bu the Croatian will push to enforce a gentelman's agreement that was signed some months ago and concerned the fact that he will be allowed to leave when he wants to.
As things stand, Perez and Madrid are taking their time. They're looking for ways to make sure that Modric stays and at the same time, are looking for possible replacements for the former Tottenham Hotspur star.
Romano can also confirm that Real Madrid officials were in Rome yesterday to hold talks with Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara and held talks with Inter about a possible swap deal, but the nerazzurri have pegged back any such attempt.
Inter are set to play a friendly against Atletico Madrid in the coming few days and that will allow them the chance to start talks about a possible move for Modric.
Translated by Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
