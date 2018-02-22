Exclusive: details of AC Milan’s contract offer to Serie A star
28 May at 22:40AC Milan are interested in signing Milan Badelj and have offered the Croatian star a € 2 million-a-year contract.
The rossoneri are looking for some midfield reinforcements and talks with the agent of the Fiorentina captain are ongoing since a few months now.
Badelj’s contract expires in June and AC Milan have already completed the signings of Pepe Reina and Ivan Strinic.
Lazio have also offered a contract to the Croatian midfielder.
Badelj had previously been linked with Tottenham but the Premier League giants are not believed to be interested in signing him anymore.
Badelj has recently talked about his last season in Florence remembering Davide Astori: “I am proud to have been chosen as the captain of this team.
I will never forget what happened, thanks do Davide [Astori] we did well also when we were struggle. It was the strangest season in my life.”
