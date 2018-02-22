proud

have

chosen

captain

will

never

forget

what

happened

thanks

did

when

were

struggle

was

strangest

The rossoneri are looking for some midfield reinforcements and talks with the agent of the Fiorentina captain are ongoing since a few months now.​Badelj’s contract expires in June and AC Milan have already completed the signings of Pepe Reina and Ivan Strinic.Lazio have also offered a contract to the Croatian midfielder.​Badelj had previously been linked with Tottenham but the Premier League giants are not believed to be interested in signing him anymore.​Badelj has recently talked about his last season in Florence remembering Davide Astori: “I amtobeenas theof this team.do Davide [Astori] wewell alsowe. Ittheseason in my life.”