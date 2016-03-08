Exclusive: details of Arsenal's target move to Inter

Gabriel Brazao is a new Inter player. The operation for his arrival was set up in December and completed last week in a meeting with Chievo chiefs.Brazao is a very promising goalkeeper, he already plays with Under-21 Brazil national team and he is regarded one of the most promising players in his role.Since Inter cannot sign with extra-European players during the winter market window, they will send him to Chievo on loan for 6 months.Gabriel Brazao will sign these days with the Nerazzurri, during the South American Sub20 in Chile where he is playing with his Seleçao.He’ll sign a 5 years contract while Inter will pay € 2.4 million plus bonuses to Cruzeiro.This deal has been concluded and strongly desired by the sporting director Piero Ausilio. Inter has also recently been linked with another Brazilian player: Lincoln, now at Flamengo. Inter are in excellent relations with Mengao thanks to the Gabigol deal.The Nerazzurri are interested in the young striker but there is no deal set between the two clubs. For the moment Brazao will be the only player that will arrive to Inter from Cruzeiro.Fabrizio Romano, adapted by Mirko LaurentiFabrizio Romano