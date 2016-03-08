Promising goalkeeper rejects Arsenal move to join Inter
17 January at 13:40Brazilian goalkeeper Brazao has rejected a move to Arsenal to join Inter, Tuttosport reports. Earlier last week, Calciomercato.com exclusively reported that Inter had reached an agreement to sign the promising goalkeeper (READ HERE) but yesterday Arsenal tried to hijack's the Nerazzurri bid to sign the 18-year-old.
Brazao, however, rejected the offer of Arsenal and is now close to signing with the Nerazzurri finalizing a € 3 million deal.
Brazao will arrive in Italy in the coming days but he will join Chievo Verona first. Inter have no more space left in their squad for non-EU players and for this reason the player will remain on loan at Chievo until the end of the season before completing his move to Inter in the summer.
Brazao, 18, will arrive in Italy from Cruzeiro. The talented goalkeeper will follow the same path of Julio Cesar who joined Chievo Verona before going to Inter where he won everything.
