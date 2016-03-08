Exclusive: Deulofeu pushes for AC Milan return; the situation for January
19 November at 09:30Gerard Deulofeu is no longer hiding; has tried to return to AC Milan several times and in every transfer window he insists on making it happen. The Spaniard has remained very attached to the Rossoneri colours, Italy and the Milan fans, all three of which he has great memories from.
As our reporter Fabrizio Romano states, he would come back in a heartbeat, as the return has practically become an obsession. Leaving Milan is his biggest regret, even though he wanted to stay at the time, and he would even hand in a transfer request to Watford if necessary.
The Rossoneri directors know this very well: Deulofeu's message has been clear for months and Milan have taken note of the situation. However, to date, nothing has ever materialized from it. Per Romano, Watford consider €40m as their starting point for the negotiations.
Furthermore, given their position in the standings, a move in January is tough to imagine as Deulofeu is an important player for the English side, who will want to avoid relegation. Milan appreciate the player, but a purchase can't be made under the current conditions.
There is distance, therefore, beyond the boy's desire. Which is likely to remain so once again.
