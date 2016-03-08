Exclusive: Deulofeu wants AC Milan return
09 April at 17:35Calciomercato exclusively understand that Watford star Gerard Deulofeu is keen on a return to AC Milan at the end of the season.
Deulofeu has been in sublime form for the Hornets in recent weeks, grabbing an impressive hat-trick against Cardiff last month and playing a vital role in taking the side to the FA Cup final at the weekend, beating Wolves 3-2. Deulofeu grabbed a crucial brace in the comeback win.
Our transfers correspondent Fabrizio Romano understands that Deulofeu is keen on a move back to Milan and he will be allowed to leave Watford at the end of the season.
Milan are also interested in the player and will weigh up a move in the next few weeks, as the player's entourage has already sent positive signals to the club.
The ball is in Milan's court and Deulofeu is waiting for the jump back to Italy. Watford value him at 40 to 45 million euros and a move back to the San Siro could soon be a reality.
Translated by Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
