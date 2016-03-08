Exclusive: Donnarumma a priority for AC Milan amid 'concrete' Real Madrid interest

The arrival of the Swede has certainly helped to calm the relations with Mino Raiola. The Italian-Dutch agent is talking and there will be more talk with the Rossoneri management about the renewal of Donnarumma, as our reporter Daniele Longo states

As his contract expires in the summer of 2021, the goalkeeper wants to renew his contract with the same conditions (€6m per year). Milan, on the other hand, are working to reduce all salaries in the squad and Donnarumma's is one of the major ones.

New contacts between the parties are expected in the coming weeks, as Boban and Maldini have made it a priority, given the concrete interest of Real Madrid.

AC Milan remain very active in this transfer window: Reina, Borini, Caldara and one between Paquetà and Piatek are set to leave the Rossoneri. With regards to the incoming front, though, a defender is their goal after the Ibrahimovic signing.