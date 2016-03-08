Exclusive: Donnarumma and the farewell; AC Milan's position is clear

However, as our reporter Fabrizio Romano states , the management have been very clear with the goalkeeper's entourage: Gigio is considered unsellable and there is no intention to sell him in January. In other words, they haven't changed their stance from this summer.

Back then, they rejected an offer from PSG, valued at €20m plus Alphonse Areola. Certainly, there is no intention to let go of him in the middle of the season. If an outrageous offer arrives, then no one is safe at Milan, but nothing indicates that this will happen, especially not in January.