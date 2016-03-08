Exclusive: Donnarumma and the farewell; AC Milan's position is clear
18 October at 10:00Gigio Donnarumma's future at AC Milan is once again making the headlines; this time as the January transfer window is approaching. After the Rossoneri's budget was revealed, newspapers jumped to conclusions and linked the situation to the transfer market.
However, as our reporter Fabrizio Romano states, the management have been very clear with the goalkeeper's entourage: Gigio is considered unsellable and there is no intention to sell him in January. In other words, they haven't changed their stance from this summer.
Back then, they rejected an offer from PSG, valued at €20m plus Alphonse Areola. Certainly, there is no intention to let go of him in the middle of the season. If an outrageous offer arrives, then no one is safe at Milan, but nothing indicates that this will happen, especially not in January.
Soon, the Rossoneri will once again meet Mino Raiola to discuss the renewal of the youngster. The negotiations will be tough, of course, but that doesn't mean they are ready to sell him.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Fabrizio Romano
