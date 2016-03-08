Exclusive: Donnarumma, Buffon and the idea of Raiola
02 September at 09:30After all the twists and turns, Gigio Donnarumma decided to stay at AC Milan this summer, despite his agent wanting otherwise. Since the youngster is on a path of winning back the fans, the change of ownership is certainly a welcome signal to Mino Raiola, after the controversy with the previous one.
As learned by Calciomercato.com's Fabrizio Romano, however, Raiola made an attempt to materialize one of his ideas, which still remains alive.
The manoeuvre was clear and concerned players that also have Raiola as their agent; Areola to replace Alisson at Roma, Donnarumma to act as future successor of Buffon at PSG. Among all of the opportunities, PSG were the team closest to Gigio and will remain to be so for the future.
In regards to Mino's mini-operation, nothing of it materialized, as Roma preferred to spend less and bring in Olsen, while PSG kept Areola. However, the agent stays in contact with the Parisian side, as he knows that they are interested in Donnarumma.
Milan would only consider a sale of the youngster should they receive an offer of €65-70m, while any club interested would also have to convince Donnarumma himself.
