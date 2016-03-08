The manoeuvre was clear and concerned players that also have Raiola as their agent; Areola to replace Alisson at Roma, Donnarumma to act as future successor of Buffon at PSG. Among all of the opportunities, PSG were the team closest to Gigio and will remain to be so for the future.

In regards to Mino's mini-operation, nothing of it materialized, as Roma preferred to spend less and bring in Olsen, while PSG kept Areola. However, the agent stays in contact with the Parisian side, as he knows that they are interested in Donnarumma.

Milan would only consider a sale of the youngster should they receive an offer of €65-70m, while any club interested would also have to convince Donnarumma himself.