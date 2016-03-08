Exclusive: Dybala's phone call and the new plans of Juve - the background
08 March at 11:20It was the first week of August, more than a few months ago. Paulo Dybala has no intention of moving from Juventus, while the Bianconeri management have practically sold him to Manchester United. An agreement between the two clubs and Romelu Lukaku to Juve in the operation, all done.
As our reporter Fabrizio Romano states, that's when Jorge Antun - the man of Paulo's entourage - received a phone call from Dybala which changed everything. "I don't care about the money, I want to stay here". The player's mind was clear on this front.
The Argentine ended up staying at the club and although it took a few weeks, he managed to convince manager Maurizio Sarri about his qualities, once again becoming an important player for the Turin side. As for Mr. Antun, his high commission request was the perfect pretext to get out of the summer move.
Now, Juventus and Fabio Paratici are working on the renewal of the player. A five-year contract, with a salary that will go beyond €7m, is ready but hasn't been signed yet due to the image rights situation. However, the Bianconeri are optimistic about the matter.
