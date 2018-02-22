Exclusive: Emery offers his services to Napoli
13 May at 19:25Unai Emery is interested in taking over at Napoli and sources have told Calciomercato.com that the Spanish manager has already offered his services to the partenopei.
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis will meet Maurizio Sarri next week to decide the future of the Italian manager who is wanted by Chelsea and has a € 8 million release clause included in his contract.
Sarri, however, wants Napoli to sign some top players in the summer, whilst De Laurentiis is determined to maintain the same transfer policy and focus his investments on promising footballers rather than top stars.
Aurelio De Laurentiis’ priority, however, is to confirm Sarri in charge of the club. If that won’t be possible Emery could be an interesting option provided that he would accept a lower salary than the one he currently gets.
Sampdoria boss Marco Giampaolo is another strong candidate to take over at Napoli if Sarri leaves.
