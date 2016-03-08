Exclusive: Empoli reveal asking price to AC Milan for Bennacer

04 July at 19:20
Serie A giants AC Milan are keen on signing Empoli star Ismael Bennacer and have been told the valuation of the player by the relegated side.

The 21-year-old Bennacer has been heavily linked with an Empoli exit this summer and clubs like Napoli and Fiorentina have been linked with a move for the Algerian midfielder. This season, he made 37 appearances for the club, assisting five times.

Our correspondent Daniele Longo understands that Milan want to sign the player as soon as possible and are moving in that direction already.

In the morning, positive talks were held by Empoli and Milan and the relegated Serie A side have made it clear that they want a fee of 18 to 20 million euros for the 21-year-old.

Milan are currently offering something less but the rossoneri project appeals Bennacer and he is also tempted by Fiorentina. The talks are underway and it won't be a surprise if they are closed quickly.

 

