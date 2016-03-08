Exclusive: Everton eye AC Milan full-back; the details
10 October at 20:30The positive performances of Theo Hernandez, who arrived at AC Milan from Real Madrid this summer, has limited the playing time of Ricardo Rodriguez, who had been a regular starter for the Rossoneri in the last two seasons.
Then again, his relationship with Milan is excellent, waiting to meet the new manager Stefano Pioli after the international break. However, nothing should be ruled out for the full-back, who remains on the transfer wish list of a few European clubs.
In addition to Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04, who both probed the ground for a potential deal last summer, Everton are also interested in Rodriguez, according to Calciomercato.com's sources. Therefore, it could be a race between three clubs.
The English side are looking to reinforce their left flank in January and Rodriguez profile fits their requirements. From Bundesliga to Premier League, therefore, the interest for the Swiss international continues and it remains to be seen what the outcome of the situation will be.
Go to comments