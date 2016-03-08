Cesc Fabregas is likely to leave Chelsea in the summer as his contract expires in 2019 and the player is not happy with his situation in South West London, Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal.



Even if Roman Abramovich is a huge admirer of the former Barcelona star, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri sees the Spaniard as a replacement of Jorginho who has immediately gained a spot in the Blues’ starting XI after his € 65 million move from Napoli.







Sarri relies on Jorginho and sees him as the regular Chelsea starter in the regista role.

Fabregas wants regular game time and has made sure everybody at the club is aware of his discontent.



Abramovich would be open to extending the contract of the Spanish midfielder but Fabregas wants to play on a regular basis and that could help AC Milan to secure the player’ services as a free agent at the end of the season.



AC Milan chiefs are aware of the situation of Fabregas and although Leonardo has yet to make any direct contact with the player and his entourage, the 31-year-old could be an excellent signing to strengthen the Rossoneri squad in the middle of the park.

