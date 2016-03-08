Exclusive: Fenerbahce make offer to sign AC Milan defender
25 January at 20:25Turkish giants Fenerbahce have made an offer to sign AC Milan defender Christian Zapata, Calciomercato exclusively understand.
The Colombian is in talks to sign a new Milan deal, with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2019. While the contract has been offered, he is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.
We exclusively understand that Fenerbahce have made an approach for the defender and are offering him a two-year deal in his contract in Turkey.
Rino Gattuso really likes him and sees him as a very good back-up to Alessio Romagnoli and Mateo Mussacchio. But with the player's contract expiring in the summer and him not close to signing a new deal, Milan would not want to let Zapata leave for free.
The player's agent met Leonardo recently to discuss terms about a new deal, but an agreement seems far away. Zapata can leave Milan at the end of the ongoing January window.
