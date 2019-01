Exclusive: Fenerbahce make offer to sign AC Milan defender

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have made an offer to sign AC Milan defender Christian Zapata, Calciomercato exclusively understand.The Colombian is in talks to sign a new Milan deal, with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2019. While the contract has been offered, he is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal. We exclusively understand that Fenerbahce have made an approach for the defender and are offering him a two-year deal in his contract in Turkey.Rino Gattuso really likes him and sees him as a very good back-up to Alessio Romagnoli and Mateo Mussacchio. But with the player's contract expiring in the summer and him not close to signing a new deal, Milan would not want to let Zapata leave for free.The player's agent met Leonardo recently to discuss terms about a new deal, but an agreement seems far away. Zapata can leave Milan at the end of the ongoing January window.