Exclusive: Four Serie A teams interested in Llorente, reveals agent

18 July at 22:00
​Fiorentina are looking for a competent striker, as well as an experienced player, and the choice as reportedly fallen on the free agent Fernando Llorente, whose contract with Tottenham expired at the end of the season.

To clarify the future of the former Juventus man, the editorial staff of calciomercato.com reached out to the player's brother-agent, Jesus Llorente.

"Llorente's situation? As you know, right now, Fernando is free to sign for anyone who wants him. We are receiving a lot of appreciation and interest from many clubs around Europe these days, we will see what happens.

"Fiorentina is definitely a chance for Fernando. They have shown their interest, as did other Serie A teams, where he still has many admirers, and this makes us very happy. In addition to La Viola, the likes of Lazio, Atalanta and Inter have moved," he stated. 

