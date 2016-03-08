Exclusive: From Carrasco to Deulofeu; why AC Milan failed

The name at the top of Milan's wish list was that of Yannick Carrasco. An idea born a month ago, when the agent Federico Pastorello had informed Leonardo of the Belgian's will to return to Europe. With his club, Dalian Yifang, it was a chess game: the first move was the offer of an 18-month loan with a buy-out clause. The first 'no' led to Leonardo probing other targets.

Then, last night, the player said that he would be willing to reduce his salary, which was too high for the Rossoneri initially. However, Dalian decided to block the sale, although Milan were never optimistic about closing the deal.

Deulofeu was also an option for Leonardo, who had initiated contacts with the Spaniard's agent already in December. However, as soon as Watford said they wanted €30m for the player, Milan pulled out of the race.

For the summer, the new head scout Moncada has pinned down three profiled that fit the Rossoneri's project perfectly: Lookman of Everton, Saint-Maximin of Nice and Arnaut Groeneveld of Club Brugge.