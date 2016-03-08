Exclusive: Here is the truth on Chelsea's interest in Juve's Rugani
10 July at 22:25Chelsea are said to be strongly interested in Juve duo Daniele Rugani and Gonzalo Higuain as the bianconeri will surely let a few players go after signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid. After doing a bit of research, Calciomercato.com sources confirmed that Chelsea could very well have interest in Daniele Rugani but it will all depend on Maurizio Sarri. Chelsea have been after Sarri for some time now but no deal has been agreed upon yet. If Sarri does join the blues then a move could be possible but if he doesn't, then the blues won't make any attempts for the young Italian defender.
Calciomercato.com sources have also added that there hasn't been any contacts to date between Chelsea and Juve on the Rugani front as the rumors seem to be very premature. If Chelsea do go after Rugani, how much would he cost? Well it seems like Juve would want to get at least 50 million euros for their young defender as he won't come cheap. Time will tell as Chelsea first have to find their new coach...
By Jean-Luca Mascaro (@Calcionews89)
