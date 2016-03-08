Exclusive: Here's why Kabak rejected Milan move this summer
05 October at 12:55Serie A giants were highly interested in signing Ozan Kabak from Stuttgart this past summer but the player rejected the move.
Kabak joined Schalke from Stuttgart this past summer for a fee of 15 million euros after the likes of Bayern Munich, Milan and Manchester United were highly interested in signing him. He has failed to break into the Schalke first-team since then.
Our correspondent Fabrizio Romano understands that both Ricky Massara and Paolo Maldini really like the defender and they were special observers for the Turk.
While Schalke signed him for 15 million euros, the rossoneri too had agreed formally with Stuttgart to pay that release clause. The move was about to go through but Kabak ended up rejecting the move in an attempt to stay in Germany and continue his development there.
Milan continue to keep an eye on him at Schalke too and could make a move in the future. Kabak is currently not doing too well at Schalke and there could be a regret that he could have started an Italian adventure in the summer.
