Exclusive: Here's why Marchisio won't join another Italian club- the details
18 August at 10:30Calciomercato exclusively understand that Claudio Marchisio will not join any other Italian site out of respect for Juventus, despite the fact that he was almost forced out of the club.
The Italian midfielder announced that he will leave Juventus this summer after terminating his bianconeri contract after 25 years of association with the Turin based side. Marchisio had made over 350 appearances for the bianconeri, winning seven Scudetto titles.
Calciomercato's Fabrizio Romano understands that Marchisio will not sign for any other Italian club after having left Juve out of respect for the Old Lady.
It is believed that Marchisio's relationship with Massimiliano Allegri had deteriorated since last season, when he was not being played enough by the Italian. It was during last season itself that Marchisio had asked for his sale.
After Juve had signed Cristiano Ronaldo, the need for selling players had arisen and Marchisio was one of the players who was the likeliest to be sold. Not because he wasn't played regularly, but because he was earning 7 million euros a season at the club.
Marchisio had understood it directly frm Fabio Paratici and Beppe Marotta and that forced him into terminating his Juve contract after 25 years of association.
Despite that, Marchisio still loves the club and considers the jersey to be his second skin. Because of that, he will not join any other Italian club despite there being offers.
Translated by Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
