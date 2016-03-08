Exclusive: Higuain's brother to hold talks with Roma
30 July at 16:55The brother-agent of Gonzalo Higuain is set to hold talks with Roma in the next few hours to discuss a potential move to the giallorossi this summer.
Juve are already set to sell Moise Kean to Everton for a fee of around 40 million euros but is seems as though he isn't the only striker who will leave the bianconeri this summer. Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic can also leave.
Our correspondent Nicola Balice understands that there has been a breakthrough in Roma's chase for Higuain and the striker's brother Nicola will hold talks with Roma in the next few hours.
Roma boss Paulo Fonseca has himself tried to sign the player and while it has failed, something has changed after Juve came back from the Asia tour. Juventus already have a broad agreement for the player and an initial loan deal with the obligation to buy for 36 million euros is agreed.
This move will happen once Edin Dzeko leaves for Inter and it leaves the door open for Roma to make a move for the Argentine and it will allow Juve to go for one of Mauro Icardi and Romelu Lukaku.
Go to comments