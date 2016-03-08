Exclusive: Higuain will go wherever Maurizio Sarri goes in the summer
27 May at 10:45Chelsea striker Gonzalo Higuain will be happy to go wherever Maurizio Sarri ends up in the summer, Calciomercato exclusively understand.
The Argentine was loaned out to AC Milan at the beginning of the season but the move to the rossoneri failed to work out. Sarri signed him on loan at Chelsea in January, but Higuain has failed to make an impact at Stamford Bridge as well.
Our correspondent Fabrizio Romano understands that Higuain knows where his future lies- it lies wherever Sarri's future lies in the summer.
Higuain is convinced that if Sarri stays at Chelsea, he will make a name for himself at Stamford Bridge under the former Napoli boss. He feels that if he joins Juventus, he himself can go to Juve and play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic.
Higuain is convinced that his future is sorted. He is just waiting for Sarri to make a decision and he will follow him wherever he goes in the summer.
By Fabrizio Romano (Translated by Kaustubh Pandey)
