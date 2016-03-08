Exclusive: How Miranda nearly left Inter this summer
23 August at 10:15Joao Miranda was very close to leaving Inter this summer, we can reveal through transfer market insider Fabrizio Romano, but is now close to extending his stay in Milan.
He exclusively writes for CM.com that the defender was convinced at the end of last season that his Inter adventure was over after three seasons, and that for weeks he was contemplating an exit.
The two sides didn’t seem to get on, and the Brazilian international’s entourage was especially convinced by the offers he was getting, especially Porto’s.
Inter made up for this thanks to Piero Ausilio, the sporting director heading to London – where the Selecao’s camp was – before the World Cup so as to meet the player and his agents.
He was successful, as Miranda is now looking to sign a new deal, seeing as his current one expires in the summer.
There is a chance of a one-year extension, and Inter Coach Luciano Spalletti is counting on this veteran to keep opposition attackers honest…
