Exclusive: How much Allegri will cost Juve; his plan for the future
20 November at 13:00Massimiliano Allegri has very clear ideas about his future. As our reporter Fabrizio Romano states, he has studied English as he appreciates Premier League, but he doesn't have any intentions of returning to the bench yet. In fact, he plans to return in the summer of 2020.
The manager doesn't want to take over a team in crisis, which is why he has decided to wait. He is looking for a serious project ahead of next season, and unless any crazy offers arrive, he will stick to his plan of coming back in the summer.
Juventus know this well and have practically already budgeted to pay all of the salary from this season to Allegri, as the latter is expected to see out his contract. This will cost the Bianconeri almost €7.5m, which will be a nice holiday bonus for the manager.
Tottenham did have him on the list to replace Pochettino, but they never got any further than the first contacts. Instead, Allegri prepares for a new adventure in the summer.
