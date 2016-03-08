Exclusive: 'I like this club', de Ligt's secret visit at Juventus' training ground, but...
17 April at 09:30It was June of 2018, a year ago, at what then was called Juventus Stadium. Matthijs de Ligt finally conquers Juve with a monstrous performance with his Netherlands in a friendly against Italy; the game ends 1-1 but the Bianconeri have confirmations, that Ajax defender is on another level.
In fact, the defender was invited to Continassa in great secrecy, visiting the facilities of Juventus. Nedved and Paratici were both present, as de Ligt confessed that 'I really like this club', as learned by Calciomercato.com's Fabrizio Romano. A very strong feeling because the Bianconeri have always been serious about Matthijs and his agent Raiola.
Almost a year later the story has a completely different flavour: de Ligt eliminates Juventus from the Champions League with a splendid performance taking on Cristiano Ronaldo, but above all scoring the decisive goal after beating both Alex Sandro and Rugani.
However, this is not the only blow, the defender is now highly sought after on the market, as Juventus risk missing out on the Dutchman: Barcelona are in pole position, but Paratici still considers himself in the runnings. In addition to Barca, Bayern Munich and Man City are also ahead of Juve, so it might be too late.
