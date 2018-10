Zlatan Ibrahimovic is seriously thinking about a return to AC Milan, Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal. Leonardo and Mino Raiola talked about Ibra’s possible return to the San Siro last summer andAC Milan are still interested although no official offers have been made yet.​Ibra, who is not excited about life in the MLS, is thinking about his possible next destination and money won’t be a problem should he decide to wear the red-and-black shirt again.Leonardo, however, has made it clear that Gonzalo Higuain and Patrick Cutrone will remain key figures in the project of AC Milan and Ibra has now one month to decide his future. A return to AC Milan is a solid option for his future andThe experienced striker is thinking about his future and a return to AC Milan is on the cards although he knows how much Cutrone and Higuain mean for the new project of the Rossoneri led by Leonardo and Maldini.Fabrizio Romano, adapted by Lorenzo Bettoni