Exclusive: Ibra considers AC Milan return, money not a problem
16 October at 16:40Zlatan Ibrahimovic is seriously thinking about a return to AC Milan, Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal.
Leonardo and Mino Raiola talked about Ibra’s possible return to the San Siro last summer and the deal could be finalized in the January transfer window. AC Milan are still interested although no official offers have been made yet.
Ibra, who is not excited about life in the MLS, is thinking about his possible next destination and money won’t be a problem should he decide to wear the red-and-black shirt again.
Leonardo, however, has made it clear that Gonzalo Higuain and Patrick Cutrone will remain key figures in the project of AC Milan and Ibra has now one month to decide his future. A return to AC Milan is a solid option for his future and now it’s all up to him. The experienced striker is thinking about his future and a return to AC Milan is on the cards although he knows how much Cutrone and Higuain mean for the new project of the Rossoneri led by Leonardo and Maldini.
Fabrizio Romano, adapted by Lorenzo Bettoni
