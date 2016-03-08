Exclusive: Inter and Juve eye teenage-sensation; Atalanta set price tag
06 November at 16:00Everyone is crazy about Dejan Kulusevski. The 19-year-old Swede has attracted a lot of attention this fall with his strong performances. He is currently on loan at Parma from Atalanta this season, after failing to receive the minutes needed to grow further at La Dea last season, and he's started in all of Parma's 11 games and has produced 2 goals and 5 assists.
Those performances have, according to sources to Calciomercato.com put him on Inter and Juventus radar as well as attracted interest from teams abroad. But Inter and Juventus have gone further than the clubs abroad; Inter have "spied" on the Swede and Juventus have asked Atalanta for information about him.
Atalanta are aware of the attention and interest that Kulusevski has attracted and have now set a first price at €25m - which could rise further depending on his future performances this season.
Kulusevski was on Wednesday selected to the Swedish national team for the first time for their upcoming games against Faroe Islands and Romania.
@MaaxiAngelo
