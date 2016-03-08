Exclusive: Inter and Juve to battle it out for Hungarian youngster
18 September at 10:00The 18-year-old Dominik Szoboszlai continues to impress, having got himself on the scoresheet in Champions League last night, as his Salzburg beat Genk convincingly. The midfielder has great potential and the top directors in Italy know him well, our reporter Fabrizio Romano has learned.
The sporting director of Juventus, Fabio Paratici, has put the name down on his list of targets. Therefore, the Bianconeri are following the progress of the youngster closely, although they are not the only ones.
In fact, as Romano reports, Inter have also asked for information from the player's entourage, keeping an eye on the player for a potential blow in the future. Certainly, yesterday's performance doesn't exactly help in lowering the value of Szoboszlai.
The Nerazzurri management will continue to study players of this type for intelligent investments and Szoboszlai is certainly taken into consideration. Juventus, meanwhile, have moved ahead but so far they haven't materialized the advantage.
